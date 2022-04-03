Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.47 million and a PE ratio of 373.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

