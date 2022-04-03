Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

