Coldstack (CLS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $261,226.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $995,256.78 and approximately $261,226.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.62 or 0.07551783 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.66 or 0.99662071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.