Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.21.

NYSE CL opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

