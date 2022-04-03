Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after purchasing an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

