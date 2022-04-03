Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 102,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.01. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

