Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.63.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $130.66 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.