Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CSCW opened at $0.24 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 41.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 962.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 191,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.
