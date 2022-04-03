Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CSCW opened at $0.24 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Color Star Technology by 41.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 962.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 191,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.