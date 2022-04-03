Comerica Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE CMA opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

