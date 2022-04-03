Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Comerica by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

