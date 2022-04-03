Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

CTBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 106,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,934. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,364,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

