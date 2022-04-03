Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €161.33 ($177.29).

ML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of EPA ML traded up €0.45 ($0.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €123.40 ($135.60). 240,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($143.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €135.89.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

