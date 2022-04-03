Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 18,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,435,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $5,480,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 633,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,884,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 321,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

