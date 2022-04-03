Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 18,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,435,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
