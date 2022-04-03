Comparing Metromile (MILE) & Its Peers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Metromile to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Metromile has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Metromile and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Metromile Competitors 719 3113 2738 159 2.35

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 230.29%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07% Metromile Competitors 4.02% 4.51% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million -$216.46 million -0.47 Metromile Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,870.00

Metromile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Metromile rivals beat Metromile on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Metromile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

