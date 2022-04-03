Comparing REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) & Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) and REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Precigen and REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -88.73% -67.60% -25.03% REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH N/A N/A -3.43%

Precigen has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Precigen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precigen and REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $103.87 million 4.52 -$92.17 million ($0.47) -4.83 REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precigen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Precigen and REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00 REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

Precigen presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 406.61%. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 943.48%. Given REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH is more favorable than Precigen.

Summary

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH beats Precigen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch, an inducible gene switch system that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; tissue-specific promoters; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; and Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans. It also offers online banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

