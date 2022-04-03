COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Insider Sells $79,522.56 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $561.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.