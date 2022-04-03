Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $548,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

