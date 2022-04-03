Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -39.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

