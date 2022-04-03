Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conagra has lagged the industry in the past six months. Management cut its adjusted operating margin view due to increased cost of goods sold inflation, when it posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Greater-than-expected cost of goods sold inflation, high transitionary supply-chain expenses were some factors that hurt the adjusted gross margin in the second quarter. Though Conagra is taking necessary pricing and saving actions, the effect of these initiatives is likely to aid margins in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, the top line increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. The company saw solid organic sales, which gained on better price/mix. Constant focus on innovation, as well as e-commerce investments are also working well for Conagra, which raised its organic net sales view for 2022.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CAG stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,476,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

