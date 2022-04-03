Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.17.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

