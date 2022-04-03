Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

