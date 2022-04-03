Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Virtu Financial worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,799,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,437,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 234,721 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.