Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.38% of ESCO Technologies worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 205,984 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.