Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $9.74 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 144,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

USRT opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.