Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $7.41 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

SPG opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.30 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

