Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 19,378 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

