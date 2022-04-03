Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,954 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,386,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,911,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $354.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.87. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.55.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

