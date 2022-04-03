Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 30,717 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,717 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

