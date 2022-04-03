Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

NYSE MTN opened at $259.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

