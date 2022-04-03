Consolidated Water’s (CWCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 132,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

