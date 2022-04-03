Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.84.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

