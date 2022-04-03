Contrasting Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Top Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping 23.38% 41.13% 19.77% Top Ships N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Top Ships’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $455.84 million 1.11 $118.93 million $5.98 4.40 Top Ships $56.37 million 0.73 $8.62 million N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Volatility & Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Ships has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Top Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.12%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Top Ships.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Top Ships on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Top Ships Company Profile (Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc. is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

