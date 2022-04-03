Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.69.

Core & Main stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

