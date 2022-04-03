Cormark Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$64.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$55.50 to C$64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.64.

STLC stock opened at C$51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.43. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$28.07 and a 12 month high of C$56.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

