Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. 555,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,993,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,949,000 after acquiring an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 337,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,934 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.