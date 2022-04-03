CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. 2,091,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,378,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

