Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $620.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $580.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $553.32.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $575.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $356.84 and a one year high of $586.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.