Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,956 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 572,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

