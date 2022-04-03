Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

LOW opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.