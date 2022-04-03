Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.29.

COUP traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.10. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

