Cowen Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.80.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.17.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

