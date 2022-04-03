CPChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $331,017.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPChain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

