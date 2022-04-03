CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CRAI traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.60. 33,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,289. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $633.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. CRA International has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

