Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,180 ($54.76).

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,526 ($46.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,118 ($40.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($55.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,549.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,603.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

