Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $30.28 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

