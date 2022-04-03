Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of CS stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

