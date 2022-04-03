Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €152.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($167.03) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.57 ($152.28).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €99.75 ($109.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of €104.22 and a 200 day moving average of €115.94. SAP has a 52 week low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($142.57).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

