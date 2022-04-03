Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,157 shares of company stock worth $745,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 126,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

