Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 2,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $745,030 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

