CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

